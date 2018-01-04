'Game of Thrones' is now a Stamp Collection
The set includes 10 characters from the show and a few creatures (Source: Royal Mail - Twitter)
The U.K.'s Royal Mail postal service has announced a new set of stamps based on HBO's hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones.
The new Game of Thrones stamps are out now! Pre-order yours today at https://t.co/gohbQdqKBO pic.twitter.com/2LLQreKM2S— Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) 3 January 2018
The set includes 10 characters from the show and a few creatures, including a dragon, a pair of giants, the evil Night King and White Walkers and the Iron Throne itself.
Characters include Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Eddard Stark (Sean Bean), Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg), and Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance).
Royal Mail announced that some of the stamps are limited to a run of 1,500. Fans can pre-order the collection before Jan. 23.
Harington said in December that production on the forthcoming eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is "going really well," but, there is a pressure to deliver as the season "is one where we could easily let people down."
