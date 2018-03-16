Kim Kardashian Smashes Viral 'Get Out' Memes Mocking Kanye

(Twitter / Planet Afreeka)

Follow > Disable alert for Daniel Kaluuya Follow >

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians mainstay was referring to a recent trend of comparing the Power rapper to Daniel Kaluuya's main character from Get Out.

The Oscar winning film centers around an African-American man who spends a weekend with his white girlfriend's parents, only to learn that the entire family habitually prey on young black men like himself.

The memes typically compare the Kardashian clan to the girlfriend's predatory family - a fact that clearly upsets Kim.



The socialite wasn't unhappy with everything written about her online, however.

She singled out one MailOnline.com article written about her for its accuracy, saying 'That's pretty accurate.'

The article in question was about Kim's claims that two-year-old son Saint is a genius, having been able to spell the word 'gargantuan' correctly.

As to whether or not she would rewrite the headline, the mother-of-three declined, adding 'I would just keep that as is.'

Another rumor confirmed by the businesswoman was whether or not there was a clause in her will about maintaining her hair in the event she was ever unable to do so herself.

'I made a section [in my will] that if I am so out of it that I can't even communicate and I am like s***ting on myself, I definitely need my hair, my nails and my makeup done.'

'I want to look as good as possible.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.