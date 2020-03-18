'This  Is Exactly What the World Needs Today!' Barack Obama Shocks People Over Following Porn Star Sara Jay on Twitter!

Former US President Barack Obama, 58, shocked his social media followers after they discovered that he is following porn star Sarah Jay on Twitter.

"The Sun" British newspaper reported that one of Obama's followers noticed that he is among the 1.1 million who follow the 42-year-old adult star on Twitter.

Obama's following news of Sara, who also runs a production company, made her trending on Twitter, and when people asked why, they discovered that her account includes one of America's most famous former presidents.

One of Obama's 113 million followers on Twitter was surprised, as he wondered, “Why is former President Obama following porn star Sarah Jay?" Another said: “To know that Barack Obama follows Sara Jay, is exactly what the world needs today.”

And while other Twitter users just assumed that the president is following Sara Jay, because he is enjoying her talents on the screen, others questioned how his wife Michelle Obama will react when she discovers her husband is following a porn star.

Another observer tweeted a GIF of Mrs. Obama hijacking the phone from her husband’s hand, and said, “Michelle is about to do more than extract the phone from Barack Obama. He might be in trouble. It would be better for him to unfollow Sara Jay.”

Previously, Jay had bragged, during an interview in 2015, “Everyone is watching porn, Obama is following me on Twitter.”