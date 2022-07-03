Çağatay Ulusoy Buys a New House, And The Reason is Intriguing

Media sites revealed that famous Turkish actor Çağatay Ulusoy has bought a new home that has 4 bedroom and a pool.

And it is reported that Çağatay Ulusoy has bought the new house with his girlfriend Duygu a while back, as the Turkish stars are set to tie the knot soon.

Çağatay Ulusoy started his career in modeling when he was just 18 years old, and in 2010, the Turkish model won best Turkish model.

This win has helped him move from modeling to acting as quick as a flash, and Ulusoy has starred in the series Adını Feriha Koydum which was super famous in Turkey and the Middle East.

On the topic of marriage and relationships, Turkish star Demet Ozdemir recently got engaged to her singer boyfriend, and artist Ebru Şahin got married to athlete Cedi Osman, meanwhile, Nesrin Cavadzade and Gökhan Alkan have called it quits.