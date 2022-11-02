Çağatay Ulusoy has sex for money!

Famous Turkish actor Çağatay Ulusoy is getting ready to start filming a new project.



This comes after Çağatay Ulusoy turned down an offer to star in the Turkish series 'Yalı Çapkını', the Turkish actor was set to play the role of 'Fareed'.



Ulusoy denied the offer because he did not like the script of the series.



Meanwhile, Çağatay Ulusoy will star in a new movie called 'The Elegant Man', however, no details have been shared regarding the cast of the film nor the release date.



And sources close to Ulusoy have revealed that the movie will air on Netflix, and that the Turkish actor will play the role of an elegant man who sleep with women for money.





By Alexandra Abumuhor