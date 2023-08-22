Çağatay Ulusoy is officially the star of a new Turkish series

ALBAWABA - Turkish actor Çağatay Ulusoy takes the lead role in a new Turkish series.

Turkish actor Çağatay Ulusoy will play the role of a man named Levent in a new Ay Yapım production, and the new Turkish series that is set to be titled Gaddar will air on Fox Turkey.

Levent is the name of the character, but scriptwriters might be changing the name. Levent leaves his lover and his family behind to join the army, however, he finds himself in a difficult situation, and his experiences turn him into a cruel man.

Ulusoy has been a very busy man this year, and soon, other projects will air on the screen starring the Turkish actor.

Netflix Terzi season 3 will come soon, and the story of the series revolves around a famous tailor (Çağatay Ulusoy) who takes care of his father who suffers from a mental disorder, and sews a wedding dress for the fiancée of one of his best friends, and then the secrets that the three hide begin to come to light, changing their lives upside down.

Other projects for Çağatay include two seasons of Kübra, the series is based on a novel written by Afşin Kum. The story focuses on Gökhan Şahinoğlu. His relationship with his girlfriend is at odds when he receives a message from a user named Kübra. This message will change everything and lead to an unexpected turn of events.

By Alexandra Abumuhor