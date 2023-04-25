Çağatay Ulusoy's Terzi coming to Netflix soon

ALBAWABA - Turkish series Terzi is coming to Netflix soon.

Turkish actor Çağatay Ulusoy's new Turkish series, that is based on true event and titled Terzi will air on Netflix on May 2, 2023.

Two weeks ago, Netflix announced that That the series Terzi (The Tailor) will be released, and now, the platform has shared a new teaser trailer of the Turkish production.

In the trailer, Ulusoy appears to cut and sew a piece of cloth, as he will be playing the lead role in the series.

Netflix's original Twitter page wrote: "Meet Peyami Dokumacı. #Terzi on Netflix only on May 2nd."

The story of the series revolves around a famous tailor who takes care of his father who suffers from a mental disorder, and sews a wedding dress for the fiancée of one of his best friends, and then the secrets that the three hide begin to leak out to change their lives upside down.

It is expected that the series will have more than one season, and reports claim that all the seasons for Terzi have finished filming before the show will be released.

It is worth mentioning that Ulusoy has mastered the art of sewing, and now he reportedly sews his own clothes and suits after learning the profession skillfully.