Ömer trends due controversial plot

ALBAWABA - Turkish series Ömer is the talk of the town as it's plot is a controversial topic for viewrs among Turkey and the Arab world.

Ömer tells the story of a guy named Ömer who falls in love with a woman named Gamze.

However, Ömer's father, who is very conservative and is the district's imam, does not approve of Gamze, as she is a middle-aged woman who is divorced.

It's premiere day for Star TV's #Ömer 🎬



The Turkish remake will follow the impossible love story between Ömer, the son of an imam, and Gamze, a single mother who is much older than him.

But Gamze, who is trying her best to adjust to life as a single mother and a divorced woman, she finds comfort in Ömer's love.

The first episode of the series aired earlier this week on Monday, on Star TV channel, and it will continue to be shown every Monday.