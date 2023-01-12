Ömer trends due controversial plot

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published January 12th, 2023 - 11:51 GMT
The first episode of the series aired on Monday

ALBAWABA - Turkish series Ömer  is the talk of the town as it's plot is a controversial topic for viewrs among Turkey and the Arab world.

Ömer tells the story of a guy named Ömer who falls in love with a woman named Gamze.

However, Ömer's father, who is very conservative and is the district's imam, does not approve of Gamze, as she is a middle-aged woman who is divorced. 

But Gamze, who is trying her best to adjust to life as a single mother and a divorced woman, she finds comfort in Ömer's love.  

The first episode of the series aired earlier this week on Monday, on Star TV channel, and it will continue to be shown every Monday.

