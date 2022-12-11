Özçivit arrives in Qatar

ALBAWABA - Burak Özçivit took to his Instagram to share snaps of him as he arrived at Qatar's airport, and as usual, fans widely interacted with the star's post till his name trended on social media.

And the Turkish actor Burak shared on his Instagram story a picture where he appeared to support Cristiano Ronaldo, after his team lost at the World Cup against a heated match with Morocco's football team.

In the snaps Burak shared, a large ad of the FIFA star Ronaldo can be seen on a building behind the actor.

Burak put a crown on Ronaldo's picture, and wrote: "We are waiting for you."

During Burak's stay in Qatar, the actor shared pictures of him from the streets of the host country, and rocked a street style look.

By Alexandra Abumuhor