Özçivit in Qatar for a 2nd time

ALBAWABA - Turkish actor Burak Özçivit travels to Qatar for a second time within this month, and hours before his arrival, people and fans gathered around to take pictures with him and welcome his with open arms.

And on social media, pictures and videos of the Turkish star trended, with a great interaction from his fans as they started a hashtag: #BurakÖzçivit, and the actor's name went on top of the ''trending topics'' list.

إخراج الفنان التركي بوراك اوزتشيفيت من وسط الزحام في الدوحة#BurakÖzçivit pic.twitter.com/VEdrekYvAx — Salah (@MrSalah05) December 18, 2022

Prior Burak's visit to Qatar, the 37-year-old was in Paris, France, attending as a guest at Festiculture, one of the largest cultural and commercial exhibitions dedicated to Turkey in Paris, Lyon and Strasbourg.

And just like in Qatar, his fans gathered around hours before his arrival to greet him and take pictures with him.

During his appearance in Paris, Burak shared advice with his fans and the audience saying that in the past he had many things that changed, "I was very enthusiastic and had many dreams, and with the influence of those dreams a person gets nervous and excited, but with time, I am able to control this enthusiasm.''

He continued, "In my opinion, we must not abandon our impulsiveness and energy, and we will always strive. We will not despair, because despair is a terrible thing.''

By Alexandra Abumuhor

