Demet Özdemir shows cleavage in Riyadh Season

Published January 24th, 2023 - 08:09 GMT
Özdemir looked phenomenal in a long black gown

ALBAWABA - On Sunday, Turkish stars Demet Özdemir and Engin Akyürek attended Joy Awards ceremony that took place in Riyadh as part of the activities of the Riyadh Season. 

Turkish stars, Demet Özdemir and Engin Akyürek attended the award show separately, and their presence attracted great interest from the Arab world, as their name splashed on Twitter feeds.

Demet Özdemir's Dress

Özdemir looked phenomenal in a long black gown, with two different shades of black, the dress is characterized by pockets, and a split in the middle. 

Joy Awards ödül töreninden kareler! ✨🔥 #demetözdemir | @dmtzdmr | #adımfarah | #JoyAwards pic.twitter.com/ricOLcGbbZ

— best of Demet Özdemir (@bestofdmtozdmr) January 21, 2023

The Turkish actress showed cleavage as her outfit had spaghetti straps, Özdemir also wore a black choker on her neck to match her gorgeous look. 

Brillando en los Premios Joy
Engin Akyürek y Demet Özdemir

EnginAkyürek #EnginAkyürek
DemetÖzdemir #DemetÖzdemir #AdımFarah #JoyAwards pic.twitter.com/LjkudjdzR3

— EnginAkyürekPuertoRico🇵🇷© (@EnginAkyurekPR) January 22, 2023

Akyürek looked damper in a black formal suit and a black tie. 

 

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Tags:Demet ÖzdemirEngin AkyürekTurkish starsJoy AwardsRiyadh Season

