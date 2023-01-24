Demet Özdemir shows cleavage in Riyadh Season

ALBAWABA - On Sunday, Turkish stars Demet Özdemir and Engin Akyürek attended Joy Awards ceremony that took place in Riyadh as part of the activities of the Riyadh Season.

Turkish stars, Demet Özdemir and Engin Akyürek attended the award show separately, and their presence attracted great interest from the Arab world, as their name splashed on Twitter feeds.

Demet Özdemir's Dress

Özdemir looked phenomenal in a long black gown, with two different shades of black, the dress is characterized by pockets, and a split in the middle.

The Turkish actress showed cleavage as her outfit had spaghetti straps, Özdemir also wore a black choker on her neck to match her gorgeous look.

Akyürek looked damper in a black formal suit and a black tie.

By Alexandra Abumuhor