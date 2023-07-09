Özkan Uğur dies at the age of 69

ALBAWABA - Özkan Uğur lost a battle with cancer at 69.

Famous Turkish actor Özkan Uğur died at the age of 69 after losing Lymph nodes cancer.

Minister of Health of Turkey, Fahrettin Koca revealed the news on Twitter, he wrote: We lost our dear Özkan Uğur. We will not forget this voice, which is a friend and source of heart to every listener."

Sevgili Özkan Uğur’u kaybettik. Her kulak verene dost ve kaynağı gönül olagelen bu sesi unutmayacağız. Çok üzgünüz. Kendisine Allah’tan rahmet, ailesine ve sevenlerine başsağlığı diliyorum. pic.twitter.com/69NB6DQXQO — Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) July 8, 2023

He added: "We are so sorry. May God have mercy on him, I wish my condolences to his family and loved ones."

Koca attached a picture of Uğur playing his guitar.

Uğur was a pop and rock musician and former member of the renowned band MFÖ.

The late singer was also an actor, and became a founding member of Kurtalan Ekspres in 1972, which included Barış Manço.

