Özlem Yılmaz Retires From Acting

Özlem Yılmaz announces her retirement from acting.

The actress who confirmed the news on her Instagram account, shared a black and white photo of her with her palm facing the camera in reference to the word "stop", and attached a lengthy caption: While trying to put an end to attachments and ambiguities, I never thought that I would have such a hard time writing down the sentences that were trapped in my head.''

She added: you can be sure that it has not been taken in one breath; my decision about the next process; I will not be on screen.''

''As a person whose childhood dream has come true and who has made his hobby a profession, I can clearly say that; The pleasure that acting has given me is indisputable.''

She added: ''I owe an endless thank you to everyone who has helped me experience this pleasure, and to everyone who has contributed and had the right to do so. People I am honored to work with, good acquaintances, meaningful friendships. I am grateful for everything that my profession has brought to my life, for everything that has been bitter and sweet. Everyone who feels my love and respect inside, glad they exist..''

Yılmaz's most prominent work was “The Impossible Love” alongside the Turkish star Burak Ozcivit, as well as the “Black Bread” series, which the audience watched in a translated form and achieved remarkable success.