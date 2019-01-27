​​BBC Proms at Dubai Opera: Prom 5

The BBC Proms is coming to Dubai Opera once again.

The BBC Proms is coming to Dubai Opera once again. Designed to make classical music more accessible to all, the concert series traditionally takes place over an eight-week season at London's Albert Hall. Promming - or standing to watch a concert - is a tradition that can be traced back to British founder and conductor Henry Wood, who conceived the idea in 1895. Here in Dubai, performances will be staged over four days, bringing the essence of the BBC Proms to Dubai, and promising to be a triumphant celebration of classical music.



The Last Night of the Proms features the BBC Symphony Orchestra, BBC Singers and a local chorus conducted by Richard Farnes, and promises to be a grande finale. The concert listing includes Carmen's Spiel by Bizet, Arrangements of spirituals for baritone by Roderick Williams, Serenade to Music by Vaughan Williams, and Masquerade by Anna Clyne. Please note that due to anticipated high demand, promming (standing) tickets for the Last Night of the Proms will be eligible for purchase only to customers who have bought tickets to at least one of the five other Proms concerts.

Date 22 March 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Dubai Opera Telephone +971 4 440 8888 Ticket price AED350-1250 Admission 8pm Website http://www.dubaiopera.com/showlist/bbc-proms-2/

Download the Dubai Calendar app: