​An Evening in Paris on the QE2

Be transported to Paris for one night on the iconic QE2. This permanently docked floating hotel is inviting couples onboard for a celebration of all things Parisian. Enjoy a delicious five-course dinner and a variety of performances, including operatic acts, symphonies by the QE2’s resident orchestra, and captivating choreography by a dance troupe. The package is all-inclusive, bringing guests an unforgettable evening in Paris without leaving Dubai. Make the most of the evening by extending it into a nightlong stay on the QE2 to fully experience this maritime legacy.

Date 14 February 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Queen Elizabeth 2 Telephone +971 4 526 8888 Ticket price From AED375

