'​In the Kitchen With Stars' Gala by Robinsons

Book your tickets now for the ‘In the Kitchen with Stars’ gala, part of Al Futtaim’s campaign to support the “One Humanity” and “Sustainable Energy” initiatives. The fundraiser will be hosted at Robinsons in Dubai Festival City Mall, InterContinental Hotel, and Dubai Festival City’s Creek.

During the seven-month campaign, Robinson’s celebrated the latest edition of 'In the Kitchen with Stars,' which features 50 recipes from celebrities like Sheikh Khalifa bin Khaled al Hamed, Dolce and Gabbana and more. All proceeds from the book sales went towards the “One Humanity” and “Sustainable Energy” initiatives. The seven-month endeavour is culminating in the gala on 27 November.

The event is held under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, Chairperson of the International Humanitarian City, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Date 27 November 2018 Category Community , Lifestyle , Live Entertainment Venue Robinsons, Dubai Festival City Mall Ticket price AED200 Admission 7-11:30pm Website http://inthekitchenwithstars.com/

