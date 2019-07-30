The region’s main exhibition for the leisure, sports, resorts and pool and spa industry, The Leisure Show, is set to return for its seventh edition on 17 September. This annual event anticipates over 5,000 architects, designers, commercial developers and critical decision makers along with 150 participating international brands. The Leisure Show is a valuable opportunity to explore and source the latest products and equipment, network with global companies and stay ahead of the newest trends.



The Leisure Show 2019 returns as part of the highly anticipated Middle East Design and Hospitality Week, which will be the biggest celebration dedicated to design and hospitality. Visitors are expected from across the GCC, India, and Russia, along with East and North Africa. Please note that attendees under 18 years will not be admitted into the venue.

Date 17 September - 19 September 2019 Category Business Venue Dubai World Trade Centre Telephone +971 4 445 3625 Ticket price Free with registration Website https://www.theleisureshow.com/