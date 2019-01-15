​50 Cent at BASE Dubai

Without a doubt, 50 Cent was one of the biggest stars to come out of hip-hop in the early 2000s. The artist arrived in Hollywood with a made-for-film backstory, mentored by Dr. Dre and Eminem until he became one of the world’s best selling rappers with his 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. He released a succession of dance anthems like “In Da Club”, “Candy Shop” and “Ayo Technology” featuring Justin Timberlake that turned him into an international household name. 50 Cent's empire has only gotten larger with time, expanding his brand into a business, clothing line, PlayStation game, a semi-biographical movie and even a flavour of Vitamin Water.



Catch the hip-hop icon grace the stages of BASE Dubai this January with his all-time hits. The open-air venue, located in Dubai Design District, is an immersive nightlife scene that entertains a revolving door of the world’s top artists, from R&B heavyweights to renowned DJs. Stay tuned with Dubai Calendar to see who’s next on BASE Dubai’s star-studded playbill this year.

Date 18 January 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue BASE Dubai Telephone +971 55 313 4999 Admission 10pm-4am Website http://basedubai.com/events/baseonfriday-50-cent-live-base-dubai-2019/

