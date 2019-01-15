Chinese New Year
The whole city of Dubai will come alive with vibrant celebrations for the Chinese New Year
The whole city of Dubai will come alive with vibrant celebrations for the Chinese New Year. Usher in the Year of the Pig, the last of the 12-year cycle comprising the Chinese lunar calendar, with captivating live performances, scintillating fireworks, parades and more. There will be exciting activities for families and children, along with dynamic cultural displays to delight all.
|Date
|02 February - 12 February 2019
|Category
|Lifestyle , Community , Live Entertainment , Family
|Venue
|Citywide
|Ticket price
|Free
Download the Dubai Calendar app:
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RELATED ARTICLES
- Happy Chinese New Year: Dubai celebrates the Year of the Horse this 2014
- Federer celebrates Chinese New Year in Dubai
- Middle East Visitors Flock to Singapore to Experience Spectacular Chinese New Year Celebrations
- Celebrate Chinese New Year in Dubai on January 25!
- Rise and shine, UAE, 'tis time to celebrate Chinese New Year of the Rooster