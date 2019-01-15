The whole city of Dubai will come alive with vibrant celebrations for the Chinese New Year

The whole city of Dubai will come alive with vibrant celebrations for the Chinese New Year. Usher in the Year of the Pig, the last of the 12-year cycle comprising the Chinese lunar calendar, with captivating live performances, scintillating fireworks, parades and more. There will be exciting activities for families and children, along with dynamic cultural displays to delight all.

Date 02 February - 12 February 2019 Category Lifestyle , Community , Live Entertainment , Family Venue Citywide Ticket price Free

