Hamad Al Amri Live at Global Village
The independent Emirati singer is taking over the main stage at Global Village
Hamad Al Amri fans, this National Day brings a special treat for you. The independent Emirati singer is taking over the main stage at Global Village, the region’s largest multicultural festival, for a concert to honour 47 years of the union.
Hamad Al Amri is a seasoned national day performer, having wowed and excited local crowds during past anniversaries. Well known and well loved in the region, the artist has commanded the stage at festivals in Oman and Muscat and is returning to the UAE right in time for the release of his fourth studio album.
Don’t miss out on his spectacular performance while enjoying Global Village’s expansive spread of entertainment, from diverse shopping and live shows to delicious food from foreign countries. Attend the concert as part of your AED15 entrance ticket to the park.
|Date
|02 December 2018
|Category
|Community , Family , Live Entertainment
|Venue
|Global Village
|Telephone
|+971 4 362 4114
|Ticket price
|AED15
|Admission
9-11pm
|Website
|https://www.globalvillage.ae/en/
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RELATED ARTICLES
- Batelco and Bahrain’s Governorates sign sgreement to provide computer laboratories and free internet for villages throughout the Kingdom
- Cheb Khaled to perform at the Global Village in Dubai
- Dubai's Global Village readies to host Mohammed Assaf in February
- His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, inaugurates fifth Digital Consumer Channel MEA
- ‘Spring Break’ at the Global Village hosts the famous ‘Telelife Food Fusion’