​Hamad Al Amri Live at Global Village

The independent Emirati singer is taking over the main stage at Global Village

Hamad Al Amri fans, this National Day brings a special treat for you. The independent Emirati singer is taking over the main stage at Global Village, the region’s largest multicultural festival, for a concert to honour 47 years of the union.

Hamad Al Amri is a seasoned national day performer, having wowed and excited local crowds during past anniversaries. Well known and well loved in the region, the artist has commanded the stage at festivals in Oman and Muscat and is returning to the UAE right in time for the release of his fourth studio album.

Don’t miss out on his spectacular performance while enjoying Global Village’s expansive spread of entertainment, from diverse shopping and live shows to delicious food from foreign countries. Attend the concert as part of your AED15 entrance ticket to the park.