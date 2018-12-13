​Jake Bugg at Dubai Opera

Experience the heartfelt crooning of the Nottingham-native star

Once hailed “the new Bob Dylan,” 24-year-old Jake Bugg has proven himself an unstoppable force in the UK’s music industry. The singer and songwriter has cultivated a niche sound for his music, blending artisanal folk rock with vintage soul that result in debut hits like ‘Country Song’ and ‘Lightning Bolt.’

Bugg discovered the spotlight after being selected to perform on the ‘BBC Introducing’ stage at the 2011 Glastonbury Festival when he was just 17. Since then, he has released five albums that explore a variety of genres and emotions.

Experience the heartfelt crooning of the Nottingham-native star at Dubai Opera on 7 February. Jake Bugg will be playing a set list of his diverse hits tunes that brought him rapid fame, including tracks from his latest, critically-acclaimed album Hearts That Strain.

Date 07 February 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Dubai Opera Telephone +971 4 440 8888 Ticket price AED195-495 Admission 8pm Website http://www.dubaiopera.com/showlist/jake-bugg/

