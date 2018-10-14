James Hype Live at Zero Gravity
DJ James Hype will be cutting his teeth on the Zero Gravity decks for the first time, despite a stellar global career. The 29 year old Brit is known for his high energy DJ sets, fusing urban music with house and garage. His ‘Hotline Bling’ remix has amassed over two million plays and countless downloads. He's been featured on UK national BBC Radio 1, and has performed club shows including Sankeys, Ibiza; BCM, Mallorca; Surrender, Las Vegas and Proud, London. With an iHeartRadio Urban Remix of the Year award to add to a fast-moving and impressive resume, his name is certainly living up to the hype.
|Date
|07 December 2018
|Category
|Live Entertainment
|Venue
|Zero Gravity
|Telephone
|+971 4 399 0009
|Ticket price
| Free entry before 9pm
Free for ladies all night
AED 100 for guys after 9pm
AED 75 advance tickets
|Admission
|5pm-3am
|Website
|http://0-gravity.ae/events/
