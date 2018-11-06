'​Layered Verses' at Showcase Gallery

Showcase has carved a distinct space in Dubai’s art universe

Among the first of the UAE’s art galleries, Showcase has carved a distinct space in Dubai’s art universe and has provided a reputable platform for established and emerging artists from the Middle East, Europe and the USA. Starting 12 November, Showcase will be hosting Zimbabwe-born artist Simon Back for a month-long exhibition of his collection titled ‘Layered Verses’.

Back’s work is built on the premises of a work in progress, examining the unending state of art and process. When a painting ultimately changes its direction midway, the artist is forced to question what endures, how to build upon the remains and rediscover the value of residual spaces. To build upon and out of ruins is akin to an archaeological dig, constantly rerouting the work towards a process that never ends.

Back’s paintings depict abstract forms layered with vibrant colours. His artistic tradition of ‘painting over’ creates an absence in his work, forging figures through the ambiguity of his strokes. The artist’s work is a permanent feature at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe and housed in private collections around the world.

Date 12 November - 12 December 2018 Category Arts , Experiences Venue Showcase Gallery, Warehouse 35, Alserkal Avenue Telephone +971 4 379 0940 Ticket price Free Admission 10am-7pm Website http://www.showcaseuae.com/

Download the Dubai Calendar app: