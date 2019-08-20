​Light Middle East 2019

Light Middle East will return to Dubai World Trade Centre for its 14th edition from 15-17 October. The largest trade show dedicated to lighting and technology, it attracts over 5,400 visitors and 333 exhibitors from 30 countries. See the latest designs, innovations and products from around the world, including decorative, architectural and outdoor fixtures. Attendees can benefit from a wealth of industry expertise through talks by leaders while mingling with key decision makers at this glittering three-day event.

Date 15 October - 17 October 2019 Category Business Venue Hall 1-3, Dubai World Trade Centre Telephone +971 4 389 4500 Website https://light-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html