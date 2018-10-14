​Live at Zero Gravity: DJ Ferry Corsten

Zero Gravity's huge event area will be bouncing to the EDM tracks of Dutch DJ Ferry Corstent.

Zero Gravity's huge event area will be bouncing to the EDM tracks of Dutch DJ Ferry Corstent. His skills lie in an ability to coax maximum emotional impact from electronic dance music of all genres, not just trance, but also progressive-house and electro. Corsten, a prolific music-maker, has seven full-length studio albums under his belt and multiple gold records to his name with songs that include ‘Punk,’ ‘Out Of The Blue,’ ‘Rock Your Body Rock,’ and other world-class hits like ‘Made Of Love’ featuring Betsie Larkin, ‘Hyper Love’ Feat. Nat Dunn and ‘Radio Crash’. His remix work that has seen Ferry line up alongside stars like Justin Bieber, U2, Moby, Faithless, The Killers, William Orbit, Duran Duran and Public Enemy.

Date 06 December 2018 Category Live Entertainment Venue Zero Gravity Telephone +971 4 399 0009 Ticket price Free entry before 8pm

Free for ladies all night

AED 100 for guys after 9pm

AED 75 advance ticket Admission 5pm-3am Website http://0-gravity.ae/events/

