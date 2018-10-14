Maktoum Cup Traditional Rowing Race
Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) at Mina Seyahi is hosting an exciting series of ocean-going races, and the latest edition of the eight-month long winter racing season is the thrilling finale to the rowing race season. Witness crews of 10 people battle against other teams in traditional 30ft (9m) long wooden rowing boats, to try and win the prestigious Maktoum Cup. The day also hosts the first round of the Dubai Fishing Competition.
Founded in 1988, DIMC proudly organised the waterborne sports series to encourage sporting excellence and to take advantage of Dubai's lengthy coastline. Many of the dhows and craft are owned by Sheikhs. The rowing races attract around 25 or more of the traditional wooden-hulled craft, while the dhow races can involve up to 100 craft.
|Date
|08 December 2018
|Category
|Sports
|Venue
|Dubai International Marine Club
|Telephone
|+971 4 399 5777
|Website
|http://dimc.ae/calendar
