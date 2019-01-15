​Marco Carola at BASE Dubai

For techno lovers in the know, Marco Carola is one of the most respected artists in the scene

For techno lovers in the know, Marco Carola is one of the most respected artists in the scene. He was integral to developing Italy’s techno scene in the early 90s and has since distinguished himself an ambassador of spitfire electro-dance beats worldwide. He’s not afraid to experiment with sounds if his 2001 album “Open System” is any indication– the tracks play with the arrangement of speed and beat to create innovative tunes that – in true Carola manner – push the envelop.



Experience the very melodies that put the artist in the EDM big leagues this January at BASE Dubai. He will be performing as part of LYFE Thursday, the nightlife venue’s one-stop-shop for live entertainment, light shows and an energetic ambience.

Date 24 January 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue BASE Dubai Telephone +971 55 313 4999 Admission 10pm-4am Website http://basedubai.com/events/lyfe-thursday-marco-carola-2019/

