​Meydan Horse Racing: 8 Nov

World class horse racing in Dubai

November sees the recommencement of Dubai’s highly competitive horseracing season hosted at the Meydan Racecourse. Leading up to the USD$35 million Dubai World Cup, the 24th race season will comprise of over 23 races at the innovative racecourse inspired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. In honour of the second race, Parade Ring Restaurant will be hosting Italian Night-themed celebrations.

While 12 of the meets fall under the domestic season and carry a purse of up to AED1m, the remaining 10 are part of the Dubai World Cup Carnival and begin in the first week of January. Select from a range of fine dining packages and enjoy the races with high-end hospitality and comfort, or buy seats to view the racetrack up close.

Date 08 November 2018 Category Sports Venue Meydan Racecourse Telephone +971 4 327 2110 Ticket price General Admission: Free

Other packages available at various prices Admission 6:30pm Website http://www.dubairacingclub.com/

