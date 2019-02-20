Michael Calfan at Zero Gravity
Ritual presents Michael Calfan at Zero Gravity for a poolside extravaganza to spark up the weekend. The latest star in a line-up of international DJs, Michael Calfan is a sought-after EDM gem with hits like ‘Treasured Soul’, ‘Nobody Does It Better’ and ‘Thorn’. He describes his sound as soul house, which combines electric, dance-friendly house music with melodies that touch your heart.
The Paris-born music producer has worked with a catalogue of renowned artists like Duke Dumont and Major Lazer. See him perform at Zero Gravity on Friday, 22 February and enjoy the best of Dubai’s beach weather, a mouthwatering menu and contagiously fun atmosphere. Entry is free for ladies all night long and for men until 9pm, with online tickets available in advance for AED75.
|Date
|22 February 2019
|Category
|Live Entertainment
|Venue
|Zero Gravity
|Telephone
|+971 4 399 0009
|Ticket price
| Ladies: Free all night
Men: Free until 9pm; AED75-100 (after 9pm)
|Admission
|5pm onwards
|Website
|http://0-gravity.ae/
