Ritual presents Michael Calfan at Zero Gravity for a poolside extravaganza to spark up the weekend. The latest star in a line-up of international DJs, Michael Calfan is a sought-after EDM gem with hits like ‘Treasured Soul’, ‘Nobody Does It Better’ and ‘Thorn’. He describes his sound as soul house, which combines electric, dance-friendly house music with melodies that touch your heart.



The Paris-born music producer has worked with a catalogue of renowned artists like Duke Dumont and Major Lazer. See him perform at Zero Gravity on Friday, 22 February and enjoy the best of Dubai’s beach weather, a mouthwatering menu and contagiously fun atmosphere. Entry is free for ladies all night long and for men until 9pm, with online tickets available in advance for AED75.

Date 22 February 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Zero Gravity Telephone +971 4 399 0009 Ticket price Ladies: Free all night

Men: Free until 9pm; AED75-100 (after 9pm) Admission 5pm onwards Website http://0-gravity.ae/

