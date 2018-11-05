​New Year’s Eve at Dubai Opera

A New Year's Eve to remember in Dubai

Usher in 2019 with extraordinary celebrations and celebrity-validated entertainment at Dubai Opera. The city’s definitive performing arts centre is hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations bound to surpass the parameters of exceptional with a night of music, dancing and a VIP view of Burj Khalifa’s brilliant fireworks and water fountain show.

The night will kick off with soulful tunes by Atlanta’s Chinua Hawk who will perform a versatile playlist of hits, from pop legend Michael Jackson to acoustic prodigy Ed Sheeran. Following Hawk, George and Amal Clooney’s wedding DJ and the pioneer of Arabian EDM, DJ Said Mrad will take over the stage with fresh hits and mixes to electrify the dance floor. Mrad is considered one of the UAE’s top DJs and has made his rounds at some of the Middle East’s leading music venues.

Choose from two packages and dress to impress in black, white and specks of gold to bring in the new year with a bright bang. An Early Bird discount of 25% on both packages is available until 14 November.

