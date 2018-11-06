​New Year’s Eve Royal Gala at Atlantis

The Palm’s Atlantis is hosting an incredible evening

If you’re looking for truly grandiose plans to usher in the New Year, The Palm’s Atlantis is hosting an evening that will hit the mark. The iconic hotel is going all out for its New Year’s Eve Royal Gala: picture a 30-piece live band, luxury buffet serving everything from lobster to shawarma, live cooking stations and an unrivalled view of The Palm's world-renowned fireworks display.

The evening begins with tasteful and tasty canapés and welcome drinks at 7:30pm, and the doors to the venue open promptly at 8pm. The celebrations will reach late into the night with free-flowing food, live music, beverages and entertainment for all.

Even children under 12 years can celebrate the grand entrance of 2019 in style at their complimentary ‘Under the Sea’ festivities. With arts and crafts, an enormous slide, a bouncy castle, outdoor cinema, sea-themed entertainment and a unique petting zoo, children can commemorate the new year with incredible new memories.

Date 31 December 2018 Category Lifestyle , Live Entertainment Venue Atlantis, The Palm Ticket price Adult: AED3,200

12-20 years: AED2,240

Under 12: Free (per paying adult) Admission 7pm-3am Website https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/72139/new-years-eve-royal-gala-2018

