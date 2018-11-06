New Year’s Eve Royal Gala at Atlantis
If you’re looking for truly grandiose plans to usher in the New Year, The Palm’s Atlantis is hosting an evening that will hit the mark. The iconic hotel is going all out for its New Year’s Eve Royal Gala: picture a 30-piece live band, luxury buffet serving everything from lobster to shawarma, live cooking stations and an unrivalled view of The Palm's world-renowned fireworks display.
The evening begins with tasteful and tasty canapés and welcome drinks at 7:30pm, and the doors to the venue open promptly at 8pm. The celebrations will reach late into the night with free-flowing food, live music, beverages and entertainment for all.
Even children under 12 years can celebrate the grand entrance of 2019 in style at their complimentary ‘Under the Sea’ festivities. With arts and crafts, an enormous slide, a bouncy castle, outdoor cinema, sea-themed entertainment and a unique petting zoo, children can commemorate the new year with incredible new memories.
|Date
|31 December 2018
|Category
|Lifestyle , Live Entertainment
|Venue
|Atlantis, The Palm
|Ticket price
| Adult: AED3,200
12-20 years: AED2,240
Under 12: Free (per paying adult)
|Admission
7pm-3am
|Website
|https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/72139/new-years-eve-royal-gala-2018
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
- Ice is back with his brand new invention: Vanilla Ice to hit Atlantis on New Year's Eve
- Kuwait Marriott Hotels offers amazing packages to celebrate New Year’s Eve!
- Downtown Dubai gears up to welcome visitors for the panoramic New Year’s Eve Gala
- Set your date with Dubai for the Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve Gala!
- Magical 8-act fireworks display highlighting futuristic vision of the UAE to mark Emaar’s Downtown Dubai New Year’s Eve Gala