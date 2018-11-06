New Year's Eve Fireworks at Burj Khalifa
Get ready for the most anticipated fireworks show of the year.
Get ready for the most anticipated fireworks show of the year. Back again to woo and wow the crowd is Burj Khalifa’s legendary New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacle. Downtown Dubai and the iconic tower will be lit ablaze by a brilliant show of scintillating lights that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the world. Once again the show promises a mind-blowing performance to commemorate the end of another year.
Organised by Emaar, the fireworks show is coordinated by a world-class team of experts. Special viewing platforms will be set up across Downtown Dubai for the occasion but make sure to arrive early the day of as spaces fill up fast.
|Date
|31 December 2018
|Category
|Community , Family , Lifestyle , Live Entertainment
|Venue
|Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai
|Ticket price
|Free
|Admission
Midnight
|Website
|http://www.mydubainewyear.com/
