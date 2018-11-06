​Rahbani Dream Night at Dubai Opera

Celebrate Lebanon’s Independence Day and the UAE’s National Day with a spectacular concert

Celebrate Lebanon’s Independence Day and the UAE’s National Day with a spectacular concert of over 100 artists on stage at the Rahbani Dream Night concert. Presented by the Consulate General of Lebanon and the Lebanese Community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the evening will celebrate the enduring legacy of the Rahbani world and the extraordinary masterpieces of the Rahbani Brothers at Dubai Opera.

Return to the Rahbani Dream with performances by soprano coloratura Hiba Tawaji, Simon Obeid and Elie Khayat, followed by Chorus & the Kiev Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted by Vladimir Sheiko. Mansour Rahbani’s sons will also be performing, with Oussama Rahbani on the piano and readings by Ghady Rahbani. The evening will consist of two acts featuring emotive music and poetry to take audiences back to the Golden age.

Date 25 November 2018 Venue Dubai Opera Telephone +971 4 440 8888 Ticket price AED250-1000 Admission 8pm Website http://www.dubaiopera.com/showlist/rahbani-dream-night/

Download the Dubai Calendar app: