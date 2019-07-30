​Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Build-Up Ride 1

Get into the spin of things with the first of four Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Build-Up Rides. Leading up the final 92km cycling challenge in November, this 45km build-up ride is the perfect way to test and train your skills, stamina and overall fitness in a fun-filled environment. After the event, participants and sideline supporters can head over the Cycle Village where a delicious breakfast and slew of family-friendly activities await all. Stay tuned to Dubai Calendar for more information on registration dates, or download the Dubai Calendar app to receive the latest news on all sporting events in the city.

Date 20 September 2019 Category Sports Venue Al Qudra Cycling Path Telephone +971 4 321 0008 Ticket price AED70 Admission 6am Website https://cyclechallenge.ae/events/build-up-ride-1/