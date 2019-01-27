​SUPREME: KZ Tandingan Live

World-class Filipino talents continue to add Dubai to their list of pit stops

World-class Filipino talents continue to add Dubai to their list of pit stops and the latest star joining the scene is KZ Tandingan. On 22 March, the 26-year-old singer/occasional rapper is bringing her award-winning tunes and moving ballads to the halls of Dubai World Trade Centre.



KZ Tandingan discovered fame with a victorious run in X-Factor Philippines. The platform was a launch point for the highly talented artist, who went on to win Aliw Award for Best New Artist and release critically acclaimed hits like “Darating Din”, “Mahal Ko o Mahal Ako” and “Two Less Lonely People in the World”. The superstar continued to prove her vocal prowess when she went head-to-head with R&B/pop star Jessie J in singer 2018 and came out the ultimate winner. See her live in March with special guests TJ Monterde and Jay-R.

Date 22 March 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Zabeel Hall 7, Dubai World Trade Centre Ticket price AED95-300 Admission 5pm

