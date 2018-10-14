Sutradhar Live at The Junction
Inspired by the traditions of Greek classics, Japanese Noh and Natyashatra, writer and director Sanjeev Dixit is bringing his latest play ‘Sutradhar’ before Dubai audiences. The play narrates the story of a kingdom under attack and a king on the cusp of waving his white flag. His daughter realises that she might be a sacrifice in the peace treaty, but when things turn from bad to worse her brother is forced to step in. How will love, duty, and vengeance battle for centre stage? Find out this November.
Sanjeev Dixit is a veteran playwright whose 2017 play ‘Amazing Dubai’ played at The Madinat Jumeirah for six months. He is known for constructing storylines inspired by classical tragedies that speak to modern and multicultural spectators. His latest play will take place at the independent performing arts theatre The Junction in Alserkal Avenue.
|Date
|15 November - 17 November 2018
|Category
|Live Entertainment
|Venue
|The Junction, Alserkal Avenue
|Ticket price
| Student: AED65
Early Bird: AED80
Regular: AED100
Group of 4: AED320
|Admission
Thu-Sat: 7:30-9:30pm
|Website
|http://www.thejunctiondubai.com
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
- Palestinian shot dead, Israeli injured in stabbing attack at Gush Etzion junction
- Hundreds of Palestinians Clash with Israeli Troops in Gaza
- Jewish Settlers Block West Bank Roads, Attack Palestinian Motorists
- Palestinian shot, killed after allegedly stabbing Israeli soldier at Gush Etzion
- The Riyadh roundup: Thousands of beggars arrested in Saudi capital