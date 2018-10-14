​Sutradhar Live at The Junction

Writer and director Sanjeev Dixit is bringing his latest play ‘Sutradhar’ before Dubai audiences.

Follow > Disable alert for Sanjeev Dixit Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

Inspired by the traditions of Greek classics, Japanese Noh and Natyashatra, writer and director Sanjeev Dixit is bringing his latest play ‘Sutradhar’ before Dubai audiences. The play narrates the story of a kingdom under attack and a king on the cusp of waving his white flag. His daughter realises that she might be a sacrifice in the peace treaty, but when things turn from bad to worse her brother is forced to step in. How will love, duty, and vengeance battle for centre stage? Find out this November.

Sanjeev Dixit is a veteran playwright whose 2017 play ‘Amazing Dubai’ played at The Madinat Jumeirah for six months. He is known for constructing storylines inspired by classical tragedies that speak to modern and multicultural spectators. His latest play will take place at the independent performing arts theatre The Junction in Alserkal Avenue.

Date 15 November - 17 November 2018 Category Live Entertainment Venue The Junction, Alserkal Avenue Ticket price Student: AED65

Early Bird: AED80

Regular: AED100

Group of 4: AED320 Admission Thu-Sat: 7:30-9:30pm

Sat matinee: 4-6pm Website http://www.thejunctiondubai.com

Download the Dubai Calendar app: