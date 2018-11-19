​UAE National Day Offer at Wild Wadi Waterpark

Wild Wadi Waterpark has carved a special place in every UAE-resident’s heart

Wild Wadi Waterpark has carved a special place in every UAE-resident’s heart. Taking visitors through the thrilling and adventurous tales of Juha, Wild Wadi is an unconventional water-based theme park built on the foundations of Arabian folklore. For an entire month, the attraction is inviting guests to celebrate the UAE National Day with a special discount.

Enter the park for just AED141 starting 15 November, which includes a limited-edition flag-themed luxury towel and a meal at one of the park’s many dining spots. You can also enjoy unlimited access to Wild Waterpark when you book the Splash and Syau package at Zabeel House Al Seef and Zabeel House MINI by Jumeirah, which start at AED 250 per night.

Date 15 November - 15 December 2018 Category Family , Lifestyle Venue Wild Wadi Waterpark Telephone +971 4 348 4444 Ticket price Free Website https://www.jumeirah.com/en/hotels-resorts/dubai/wild-wadi/

