​Unveiling Infinity 2018

Discover a state of profound rest and serenity with ancient meditation techniques taught by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Gurudev is a leading expert on meditation whose mastery of the meditative method will soothe even the most stressed and preoccupied of minds.

His two-day, three-session masterclass ‘Unveiling Infinity’ will guide participants on an inward journey to connect with a source of infinite peace and energy to rejuvenate the mind and body, activate dormant energy, awaken intuitive abilities and more. ‘Unveiling Infinity’ has sold out sessions across India, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Germany, and Indonesia. It is arriving in the Middle East for the first time to be one of the largest mediation events in the region.

Gurudev has developed unique programs that serve to empower and transform individuals to tackle challenges across a range of level. His programmes and teaching have travelled the world, reaching almost 370 million people. Each ticket is valid for three sessions spread over 16 and 17 November, and silver-tier tickets are reserved exclusively for students with valid Student IDs.

Date 16 November - 17 November 2018 Category Lifestyle Venue Dubai World Trade Centre Telephone +971 800 265 Ticket price AED650-3000 Admission 16 Nov Session 1: 4-7pm

17 Nov Session 2: 10am-1pm; Session 3 : 4-7pm Website https://gurudev.ae/

