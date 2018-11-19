Waterbike Racing at DIMC
A thrilling line-up of traditional and new watersports
Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) is once again hosting a thrilling line-up of traditional and new watersports, from magnificent wooden dhow racing to modern sailing. The latest event in the myriad of sea-based activities is waterbike racing. Head to the kite beach in Jumeirah 3 for some thrilling, fast-paced race action. You can expect some stunts and fun, too.
|Date
|12 January 2019
|Category
|Sports
|Venue
|Dubai International Marine Club
|Telephone
|+971 4 399 5777
|Ticket price
|Free
|Website
|http://dimc.ae/calendar
