​Waterbike Racing at DIMC

Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) is once again hosting a thrilling line-up of traditional and new watersports, from magnificent wooden dhow racing to modern sailing. The latest event in the myriad of sea-based activities is waterbike racing. Head to the kite beach in Jumeirah 3 for some thrilling, fast-paced race action. You can expect some stunts and fun, too.

Date 12 January 2019 Category Sports Venue Dubai International Marine Club Telephone +971 4 399 5777 Ticket price Free Website http://dimc.ae/calendar

