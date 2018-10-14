​World of Fashion at Mall of the Emirates

Fashionistas of Dubai, head on over to Mall of the Emirates

Fashionistas of Dubai, head on over to Mall of the Emirates for the ninth edition of the World of Fashion from 9-13 October. Mix and mingle with fashion experts from around the world and get in on the latest buzz in the fashion universe with insightful showcases, presentations, and discussions. The signature five-day event features the House of Bazaar, a pop-up installation taking visitors on a curated journey through the newest looks in fashion, beauty, and wellness.

On 11 October, the World of Fashion will host SIMPLY Dubai, an exclusive conference with prominent digital influencers. Get insights, experiences, and advice on how to make it in the industry directly from the experts. Network, sit in on live demonstrations, participate in workshops, and sign up for one-on-one VIP styling sessions to make the most of the event. This year’s leading topic will be on the rapidly growing ‘modest fashion’ trend.

The event comes during Mall of the Emirates' Autumn/Winter ‘18 collections period where you can enjoy daily offers and win incredible prizes like AED15000 every day from 25 September to 31 October. If you spend over AED1000 at any fashion store, you can enjoy complimentary valet parking along with Hands-Free Shopping delivery if you spend over AED650.

Download the Mall of the Emirates app to receive direct access to event updates, tickets, and photo galleries.

Date 09 October - 13 October 2018 Category Lifestyle Venue Mall of the Emirates Ticket price Free Website www.malloftheemirates.com

Download the Dubai Calendar app: