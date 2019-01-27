​Ziad Bourji & Hussein Al Deek

Spotlight UAE presents Lebanese Composer Ziad Bourji and Syrian singer Hussein Al Deek for a dynamic performance.

Spotlight UAE presents Lebanese Composer Ziad Bourji and Syrian singer Hussein Al Deek for a dynamic performance on 15 February. The two artists are sharing the stage to celebrate with the soulful tunes that have made them megastars across the Gulf.



Beirut-born Ziad Bourji is a prolific entertainer who was the first Lebanese artist to trend on Youtube with over 120 million views. He’s received prestigious awards for his work, including Studio el Fan and the Murex d'Or for Best Singer, Composer and Actor. His co-performer Hussein Al Deek is not far behind with a range of accolades celebrating his hit tracks like “Mahlaki” “Kelmi Aatini” and more.

Date 15 February 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Rashidiya Ballroom, Roda Al Bustan Hotel Ticket price AED500-700 Admission 8:30pm

