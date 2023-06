ALBAWABA - ‎‎Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, arrived at Zahran Palace in the Jordanian capital Amman to attend the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif wearing a long pink dress.

According to sources, the Princess of Wales is wearing a dress designed by the famous Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

The royal wedding has began in Jordan after guests were welcomed by Jordan King Abdullah and Queen Rania at Zahran Palace.

Crown Prince Hussein has also arrived at the Zahran Palace.