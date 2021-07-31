‘Aquaman 2’ Producer Responds to Fan Pressure About Firing Amber Heard

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Following Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce and domestic abuse allegations concerning them both, Depp's fans demand the actress' removal from Aquaman's upcoming sequel.

'Aquaman' producer Peter Safran shot down all claims of Heard being sacked from the project due to the controversy.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure,” said Safran

“You gotta do what’s best for the movie,” continued Safran, “We felt that if it’s James Wan, and Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was.”

i feel like aquaman 2 could survive just fine without amber heard in it… pic.twitter.com/b1pgXJ357v — Beatriz / looking for mcu moots (@rayyofsuunshine) July 30, 2021

Retweet if you're not gonna see Aquaman 2 because Amber Heard is in it im trying to see something #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Izze 🦁🐻 (@Izze1122) July 30, 2021

The fact that Johnny Depp was removed from Fantastic Beasts 3 but Amber Heard won’t be removed from Aquaman 2 tells you everything you need to know about where Warner Bros stands. https://t.co/u6bIzg1BJX — Justin Bellman (@YourAvgBellman) July 30, 2021

Interact with this tweet if you won’t be watching Aquaman 2 because Warner Bros want to keep a proven abuser (aka Amber Heard) to play Mera pic.twitter.com/9YKVa2NUXF — BBN (@TheBigBreakingN) July 31, 2021

Safran continued: “One is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes. You have to do what’s right for the film, and that’s really where we landed on it.”

The news comes after Johnny Depp lost his libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife-beater".

Johnny 57, sued the paper after it claimed he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard, which he denies.

Heard and Depp divorced in 2016 after a whirlwind marriage and have since lobbied allegations of domestic abuse against each other.

Aquaman is planned for a Dec. 16, 2022, release.