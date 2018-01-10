‘Mum! Put your t*ts away!’, Katie Price's Daughter Will NOT be a Glamour Babe

“The conversations they come up with I wouldn’t know about when I was their age." - Katie Price /AFP

Katie Price and Peter Andre both agree that their daughter Princess will not be following in her mother’s footsteps to become a glamour model.

The 38-year-old star first attracted the public’s attention when she bared her breasts as a Page Three model and went on to become a favourite pin-up in men’s magazines and even posed fully nude for Playboy as her alter ego Jordan.

Although Katie is keen for her nine-year-old daughter to enter the world of showbiz she insists there is no chance that Princess will be posing for racy pictures for her because there isn’t a big market for glamour now and her dad Peter would go mad if it was suggested.

Taking part in a Q&A session for The School Of Life in London, Katie was asked if Princess could become a glamour babe, to which the busty beauty replied: “It’s the not the same now – I couldn’t name the top five Page Three girls. The industry has changed so much from when I was in it. Princess isn’t interested in that, she’s like, ‘Mum! Put your t*ts away!’

“She loves being on TV but as for glamour modelling she wouldn’t want to do it – and her dad wouldn’t let her anyway!”

Katie has been working hard to help Princess and her 11-year-old brother Junior launch their showbiz careers, setting them up with Instagram accounts – which have now been removed – to give them a social media presence and featuring them both on her TLC TV show ‘Katie Price’s Pony Club’ and on ‘Loose Women’.

During the talk, the bombshell teased the pair will be doing a lot more “next year” but she does worry they are both growing up too quickly.

Katie – who also has son Harvey, 14, from a relationship with Dwight Yorke, and son Jett, three, and daughter Bunny, two, with her husband Kieran Hayler – said: “The conversations they come up with I wouldn’t know about when I was their age. They know a lot about sex stuff and violent stuff – they’re growing up too quickly. I want my kids to be kids for as long as they can.”