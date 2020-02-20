10-Year-Old Video Resurfaces of Nassif Zaytoun and Rahma Riad From the Academy.. Watch!

  1. Home
Published February 20th, 2020 - 06:54 GMT
Riad appeared in the video performing an Iraqi song (source: @rahmariadh and @nassifzaytoun Instagram)
An old video has been circulating on social media of Syrian artist Nassif Zaytoun and Iraqi artist Rahma Riad along with a number of their colleagues during their time at Star Academy.

Riad appeared in the video performing an Iraqi song, after her colleagues asked her to do so, giving a performance that her fans widely praised.

On the other hand, some of the followers noted just how different Zaytoun and Riad look today, saying they look better than ever.

 


