10-Year-Old Video Resurfaces of Nassif Zaytoun and Rahma Riad From the Academy.. Watch!

An old video has been circulating on social media of Syrian artist Nassif Zaytoun and Iraqi artist Rahma Riad along with a number of their colleagues during their time at Star Academy.

Riad appeared in the video performing an Iraqi song, after her colleagues asked her to do so, giving a performance that her fans widely praised.

On the other hand, some of the followers noted just how different Zaytoun and Riad look today, saying they look better than ever.