13 Years Later, Simon Cowell And Lauren Silverman Get Engaged

By Alexandra Abumuhor

A representative of Simon Cowell revealed that the TV personality got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

And according to the representative, who did not give any details of the proposal claimed that the couple got engaged during a recent vacation they took in Barbados.

Cowell and Silverman started dating back in 2013 soon after Silverman filed for divorce from her ex-husband Andrew Silverman.

The couple share son Eric whom Lauren gave birth to back in 2014, a year after dating the entrepreneur, the 44 year old is also a mom of Adam, 16, from her previous marriage.

Cowell and Silverman kept most of their relationship out of the spotlight as Silverman was still married to her ex-husband Andrew Silverman when news broke she was pregnant with Eric.

And in 2014 Silverman's ex-husband Andrew Silverman said the news of Cowell and Silverman's relationship "was a fascinating experience, unexpected and shocking.”