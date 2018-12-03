The 1975''s New Album is to Feature Elements of 'UK Garage'

The 1975 Released Their 3rd Album on Friday (Source: the1975 / Instagram )

The 1975's next album will feature elements of "UK garage".



The 'Somebody Else' rockers only released their third studio album, 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' on Friday (30.11.18), but their fourth record - which will be titled 'Notes On A Conditional Form' - is set to be released in 2019 as part of an era of music dubbed 'Music For Cars'.





And now, frontman Matty Healy has explained that one track on the 2019 album called 'Frail State of Mind' is an exploration of social anxiety, which draws inspiration from the UK garage music scene.



He said: "[The song is a] UK garage, sad, Burial kind of thing about social anxiety, you know, going out. I'm better at it happening, [at] me and you sitting down and having a conversation, than thinking about going to do the conversation. The social event's normally always fine, but the build up to it, I hate it."



The 29-year-old rocker also revealed the album has "big, bombastic elements" to it, but will mostly take the form of a "pure version of The 1975".



He added: "I think [the album will] be similar in the way that 'Brief Inquiry' can be quite deconstructed - there's big, bombastic elements to it, but it's a very stripped, pure version of The 1975."



But the 'Chocolate' singer is concerned that fans and critics will see both the albums as "intrinsically connected" because of the overarching 'Music For Cars' "era" - when he insists that wasn't his original intention.



Speaking to Dazed magazine, he said: "My only fear is that because I've put this umbrella over both albums, they'll be perceived as intrinsically connected. But that was never my intention; I'm just making records. I've gotta always want to be making my masterpiece. Otherwise, what's the point?"



