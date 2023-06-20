1st look at Eda and Buğrahan's wedding invitations

ALBAWABA - Eda Ece and Buğrahan Tuncer's wedding invitations reveal the date of their highly anticipated wedding.

The Turkish couple, Eda Ece and Buğrahan Tuncer who announced their engagement in April are set to get married in just a few days.

Ece and Tuncer have finally released their wedding invitation cards to the public, to announce the date of their wedding.

On the pair's fancy wedding cards, both the lovers' names were featured in addition to the date of the wedding which read: "June 21, 2023, Wednesday."

At first, the wedding was set to take place on June, 20, then Ece announced she is postponning the wedding day for one more day, to June 21.