1st look of Joke 2 with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

ALBAWABA - The first look of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel alongside actor Joaquin Phoenix.

The director of the sequel, Todd Philips shared with his Instagram followers the first look that shows singer Lady Gaga and actor Joaquin Phoenix together for Joker 2.

Philips commented: "Happy Valentine's." It's safe to say that the director chose to bless his followers with a Valentine's Day gift.

Gaga previously confirmed her involvement with the "Joker" sequel last August, and the new production is set to be a musical.

The first Joker was released in 2019 and grossed $1 billion and an Oscar win for Phoenix as "Best Actor."