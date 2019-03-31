201990: Bringing Back the 90’s with Nicholas Brendon from Buffy the Vampire Slayer!
Alexander ‘Xander’ Harris, sits down with Hyder Makiza and revisits his role and the iconic series 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' that rose him to stardom! (Source: WB)
by Reel Spectator
In 1997, Buffy the Vampire Slayer aired on The WB and re-defined genre television through mysticism.
In 2019, the show is known for its legendary infinite cult classic status. Nicholas Brendon, who played the role of Buffy Summers’ best friend, Alexander ‘Xander’ Harris, sits down with Hyder Makiza and revisits his role and the iconic series that rose him to stardom!
